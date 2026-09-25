FREE Montrose Home Expo, March 2027

**FREE ADMISSION**

The Montrose Home Expo is taking place **March 12–14, 2027** at the **Montrose County Fairgrounds – Friendship Hall**.

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home.

**Show hours**

Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

**Location**

Montrose County Fairgrounds

Friendship Hall 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO 81401

Interested in exhibiting? Call 970-765-1234