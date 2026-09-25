FREE Montrose Home Expo, March 2027
FREE Montrose Home Expo, March 2027
**FREE ADMISSION**
The Montrose Home Expo is taking place **March 12–14, 2027** at the **Montrose County Fairgrounds – Friendship Hall**.
Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home.
**Show hours**
Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm
**Location**
Montrose County Fairgrounds
Friendship Hall 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO 81401
Interested in exhibiting? Call 970-765-1234
Friendship Hall
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12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 12 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Nationwide Expos
800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Friendship Hall
1001 N 2nd StMontrose, 81401