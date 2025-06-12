Fridays on the Farm
Fridays on the Farm
Join us for live music every Friday down at the hop yard in Montrose! Of course, there will be amazing hopped beers and beverages, a rotating food truck, yard games, and incredible views from the San Juans to the Grand Mesa. Kids, dogs, and goats always welcome. We look forward to have ya'll down at the farm!
Check out our music and food line up here - Fridays on the Farm
Billy Goat Hop Farm
Every week through Oct 02, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 04:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Billy Goat Hop Farm
812-664-8597
billygoathopfarm@gmail.com
Billy Goat Hop Farm
67181 Trout Rd.Montrose, Colorado 81403
812-664-8597
billygoathopfarm@gmail.com