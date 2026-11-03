Gin & Gingerbread Decorating - Adults

December 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Gin & Gingerbread: A Festive Adults-Only Evening of Gingerbread House Decorating

A little holiday cheer, a little creativity, and a whole lot of frosting! For years, Weehawken Creative Arts has brought families together through our beloved Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops. But who says the kids should have all the fun?

Gin & Gingerbread is your chance to embrace your inner child, enjoy an adult beverage, and get creative with one of the sweetest traditions of the holiday season!

Gather your friends, plan a festive date night, or come solo and enjoy a relaxed, laughter-filled evening of gingerbread house decorating. Whether you’re aiming for a picture-perfect holiday masterpiece or a delightfully crooked candy-covered cottage, this evening is all about having fun.

We’ll take care of the construction — you bring the creativity!

When you arrive, you’ll find a fully assembled gingerbread house ready to decorate. We’ll provide frosting, candy decorations, decorating supplies, and adult beverages to help get those creative juices flowing. You’re also welcome to bring your own special candies or decorative touches from home.

Register individually, as a couple, or as a group of up to four people. It’s a great excuse for a holiday outing with friends, coworkers, or someone special!

What’s Included

A preassembled gingerbread house, ready to decorate

Frosting, candies, and decorating materials

An Adult beverage

A festive evening of creativity, laughter, and holiday cheer

A few things to know:

This event is for adults ages 21 and older only.

Please bring a sheet pan, large box lid, or sturdy tray to safely transport your gingerbread creation home.

Registration and pricing information will be announced soon.

Looking for a gingerbread experience for the whole family? Our Family Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop takes place on December 5, from 10 AM to noon at The Sherbino and welcomes participants of all ages.

Spots will be limited, so gather your gingerbread crew and stay tuned for registration details!