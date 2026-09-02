Grant Writing 101 for Artists, Small Businesses & Nonprofits

Whether you're applying for your first grant, or looking to strengthen your grant processes, this workshop will introduce the fundamentals of grant writing and help you build a practical strategy for finding and securing funding.

You'll learn:

How to identify grants that are the right fit for your project or organization

The fundamentals of grant writing and how to structure a compelling proposal

What grantmakers are looking for when evaluating applications

Resources and tools that can simplify your grant search and writing process

Common mistakes to avoid and practical tips for improving your chances of success

How to work with AI

The workshop will conclude with an open Q&A, giving you the opportunity to ask questions about your own projects and funding goals.

About Morgan

Morgan has been writing successful grant proposals for environmental advocacy organizations, creative initiatives, and community nonprofits since 2020. Her work has secured funding from government agencies, private foundations, and other grantmakers, supporting projects ranging from meat processing facilities and composting and economic development to arts and community programming. Drawing from both her successes and the lessons learned along the way, Morgan offers practical, accessible guidance to help others find funding opportunities and write stronger proposals.