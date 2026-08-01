HARD PRESSED plays the Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival
HARD PRESSED plays the Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival
Hard Pressed band plays the annual Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival on Saturday, August 8th from 11:30-1:00 in Hartwell Park on the main stage.
The festival is Saturday and Sunday with over 100 juried artists, plus food vendors and Live Music.
Hartwell Park
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Weehawken Creative Arts
970-318-0150
questions@weehawkenarts.org
Artist Group Info
Hard Pressed
adlecos@gmail.com
Hartwell Park
Hartwell ParkRidgway, Colorado 81432
970-318-0150
questions@weehawkenarts.org