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HARD PRESSED plays the Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival

HARD PRESSED plays the Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival

Hard Pressed band plays the annual Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival on Saturday, August 8th from 11:30-1:00 in Hartwell Park on the main stage.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday with over 100 juried artists, plus food vendors and Live Music.

Hartwell Park
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Weehawken Creative Arts
970-318-0150
questions@weehawkenarts.org
http://weehawkenarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Hard Pressed
adlecos@gmail.com
http://hardpressed1.bandcamp.com
Hartwell Park
Hartwell Park
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
970-318-0150
questions@weehawkenarts.org
https://www.ridgwayrendezvous.com/