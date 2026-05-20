Heritage Day Encampment
Heritage Day Encampment
Fort Uncompahgre will be hosting a three day Mountain Man Encampment and Archery Shoot. Public is welcome to attend and compete. 3D archery targets are for traditional and primitive archery only. Archery competitions will be the afternoons of June 5th and June 6th. Primitive shooters are asked to donate a blanket prize. Saturday will also see Knife and Tomahawk competitions and blacksmithing demonstrations. Please see the flyer attached. Contact Friends of Fort Uncompahgre for more information.
Fort Uncompahgre
$10 each adult, $5 youth and vets, children 7 and under free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Fort Uncompahgre
Artist Group Info
dbarela223@gmail.com
Fort Uncompahgre
440 Palmer Street, By Confluence ParkDelta, Colorado 81416
9706401024
dbarela223@gmail.com