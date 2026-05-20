Heritage Day Encampment

Fort Uncompahgre will be hosting a three day Mountain Man Encampment and Archery Shoot. Public is welcome to attend and compete. 3D archery targets are for traditional and primitive archery only. Archery competitions will be the afternoons of June 5th and June 6th. Primitive shooters are asked to donate a blanket prize. Saturday will also see Knife and Tomahawk competitions and blacksmithing demonstrations. Please see the flyer attached. Contact Friends of Fort Uncompahgre for more information.