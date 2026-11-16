Holiday Book Sale
Holiday Book Sale
Paonia Friends of Library is hosting a holiday book sale for adults and kids at the Paonia Library Community Room and Book Barn. Stock up on gifts for all ages and cozy winter reads--all while helping to raise money for the Paonia Library. Grab your tote bag, bring your friends, and browse through our fantastic collection of gently used books. All books are sold by donation!
Paonia Public Library Community Room
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Paonia Library
Artist Group Info
teresashishim@gmail.com
Paonia Public Library Community Room
80 Samuel Wade Rd.Paonia, Colorado 81428
(970) 399-7881