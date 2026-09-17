HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Opportunity for Women) Chapter HU is once again hosting our annual fundraiser for several education programs for women.

We have wonderful art and crafts vendors who create unique items for purchase. Our famous Cookie Walk will delight anyone’s taste buds with homemade cookies. We will be selling homemade Mini Donuts for the early craft fair browser and Pulled Pork sandwiches/ Potato Soup or Homemade Chili for lunch time browsers.

We will also have a supply of Butter Braids for sale.