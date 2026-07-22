Home Tour & House Show with Emily Scott Robinson

Join the Home Trust of Ouray County for an unforgettable summer evening at the Home Tour & House Show on Sunday, August 2, from 5:00–8:30 PM.

Explore a curated collection of beautiful homes in Ridgway’s Dallas Meadows neighborhood while enjoying delicious food, refreshing beverages, and an intimate live music finale. The evening culminates with a special house show featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson and local favorite You Knew Me When.

Emily Scott Robinson is an internationally touring singer-songwriter signed to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. Praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Colorado Public Radio, and The Washington Post, Robinson recently released her fifth album, Appalachia, which spent six consecutive weeks at #1 on the Folk Radio charts. As NPR writes, “Colorado singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret.”

More than just a home tour, this event is a celebration of community and a chance to support affordable housing in Ouray County. Every ticket purchased helps the Home Trust of Ouray County create attainable housing opportunities for the local workforce and families who make our communities thrive.

Tickets: $75 per person

Your ticket includes:

- Admission to all homes on the tour

- Food and beverage offerings throughout the evening

- The exclusive live house show featuring Emily Scott Robinson and You Knew Me When

Check-In & Tour Map Pickup: Sunday, August 2, between 4:30–5:30 PM

Home Trust Parkside Duplex

783 N. Laura Street, Unit 2A

Ridgway, CO 81432

You’ll receive your tour map and all event information before making your way to the Dallas Meadows neighborhood to begin the tour.

Please reach out to events@hometrustoc.org with any questions.