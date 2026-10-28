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Homeless Awareness Month Open House at Abraham Connection

Homeless Awareness Month Open House at Abraham Connection

You are invited to The Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter as they celebrate National Homeless Awareness Month on Sunday November 15th. There will be an open house at the shelter from 2pm to 4pm at the Shelter at 480 Silver Street in Delta. To RSVP or for more information, contact the shelter at 970-773-8290.

Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter
02:00 AM - 04:00 AM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Abraham Connection
970773-8290
AbrahamConnectionDelta@gmail.com
www.DeltaAbrahamConnection.org
Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter
480 Silver St.
Delta, Colorado 81416
970-773-8290
AbrahamConnectionDelta@gmail.com
www.AbrahamConnection.org