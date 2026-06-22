© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties with our 89.1 FM signal. You can stream online here or on our mobile app without interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working on resolving this issue.

Hotchkiss Open Night at Memorial Hall Update. Now Monday nights at 6 pm

Hotchkiss Open Night at Memorial Hall Update. Now Monday nights at 6 pm

Come out and have some Open Mic Night fun! Every Monday in Hotchkiss at the Memorial Hall! Sign up begins at 5:30 and the music starts at 6! Come show off your talent(s) or support your friends and neighbors!! Hope to see you there! Free, free, free!!

Hotchkiss Memorial Hall
Every week through Dec 28, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

Rich Powell
9702601054
richp257@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Rich Powell
richp257@gmail.com
Hotchkiss Memorial Hall
175 1st Street
Hotchkiss, Colorado 81419