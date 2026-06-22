Hotchkiss Open Night at Memorial Hall Update. Now Monday nights at 6 pm
Hotchkiss Open Night at Memorial Hall Update. Now Monday nights at 6 pm
Come out and have some Open Mic Night fun! Every Monday in Hotchkiss at the Memorial Hall! Sign up begins at 5:30 and the music starts at 6! Come show off your talent(s) or support your friends and neighbors!! Hope to see you there! Free, free, free!!
Hotchkiss Memorial Hall
Every week through Dec 28, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Monday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Rich Powell
9702601054
richp257@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rich Powell
richp257@gmail.com
Hotchkiss Memorial Hall
175 1st StreetHotchkiss, Colorado 81419