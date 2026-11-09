Come together for a celebration of community, creativity, and local talent at Hotchkiss Second Fridays!

Take part in evening hours from your favorite businesses, live art demos and music, gallery receptions, event specials, and more.

Regular participants include...

The Creamery Arts Center

Wyatt Houston Mercantile

Olden Guitars

Ladybud Creations

Colorado Fresh Fruit Company

Taco Hut

Cowboys & Aliens Arcade and Ice Cream

Pat’s Bar & Grill

Needle Rock Body Art

Church of Art

& More!

🎫 Grab a bingo card from one of the participants, visit all the locations listed, and be entered to win gift cards to local businesses!