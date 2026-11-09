Hotchkiss Second Fridays
Hotchkiss Second Fridays
Come together for a celebration of community, creativity, and local talent at Hotchkiss Second Fridays!
Take part in evening hours from your favorite businesses, live art demos and music, gallery receptions, event specials, and more.
Regular participants include...
The Creamery Arts Center
Wyatt Houston Mercantile
Olden Guitars
Ladybud Creations
Colorado Fresh Fruit Company
Taco Hut
Cowboys & Aliens Arcade and Ice Cream
Pat’s Bar & Grill
Needle Rock Body Art
Church of Art
& More!
🎫 Grab a bingo card from one of the participants, visit all the locations listed, and be entered to win gift cards to local businesses!
The Creamery Arts Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North Fork Valley Creative Coalition
nfvcreativecoalition@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
anneleefoster@gmail.com
The Creamery Arts Center
165 W Bridge StHotchkiss, Colorado 81419
(970) 872-4848