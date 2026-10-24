© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Karaoke @ Magic Circle

Karaoke @ Magic Circle

Halloween Karaoke @ Magic Circle Players
Friday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

Come KARAOKE with Us! Get your costume on and join us for a spooky, spectacular Halloween Eve! You can sing, cheer on a friend, or just come be part of the Magic Circle community - we offer fabulous stage lights, a great sound system, and lots of moral support! This is a family-friendly event. There is a $5 cover charge at the door.

Magic Circle Players:
420 South 12th Street
Montrose, CO 81401

magiccircleplayers.com

Magic Circle Players
$5
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magic Circle Players
9702497838
magiccircleplayers.com
Magic Circle Players
420 South 12 Street
Montrose , Colorado 81401
9702497838
magiccircleplayers.com