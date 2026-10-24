Halloween Karaoke @ Magic Circle Players

Friday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

Come KARAOKE with Us! Get your costume on and join us for a spooky, spectacular Halloween Eve! You can sing, cheer on a friend, or just come be part of the Magic Circle community - we offer fabulous stage lights, a great sound system, and lots of moral support! This is a family-friendly event. There is a $5 cover charge at the door.

Magic Circle Players:

420 South 12th Street

Montrose, CO 81401

magiccircleplayers.com