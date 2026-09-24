League of Women Voters visit Hotchkiss Library

Representatives from The League of Women Voters will offer information about voter registration, voting procedures, and civic participation at the Hotchkiss Library on Mondays from 3pm to 5pm and on Wednesdays 10:15am to 12:30pm, throughout the month of October, beginning October 10th.

Attendees can ask questions, learn how to access reliable, nonpartisan voting information, and receive assistance finding resources related to their voter registration and voting status.

This program is open to adults age 18 and older.