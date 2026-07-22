Legendary Ladies
Legendary Ladies
Step back in time and meet the women who helped shape Colorado and the American West!
Legendary Ladies is a lively, interactive history experience featuring captivating storytelling, memorable characters, and surprising tales from the past.
Perfect for families, history enthusiasts, and curious minds of all ages, this entertaining program brings local history to life while inspiring learning, conversation, and discovery at your library.
NEW Delta Library
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026