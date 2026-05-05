Let Ignite Montrose Spark Your Interest Tuesday (June 2)!

Enjoy an evening of free entertainment as your fellow community members present fast-paced five-minute presentations on their ideas, hobbies, travels, interests, passions and curiosities Tuesday, June 2. Ignite begins at 7:30 pm at the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast (Backyard patio, 820 East Main). Beverages will be available. Check ignitemontrose.org for a list of topics and presenters.