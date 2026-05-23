Let Ignite Montrose Spark Your Interest Tuesday (June 2)!
Let Ignite Montrose Spark Your Interest Tuesday (June 2)!
Let Ignite Montrose Spark Your Interest! Enjoy an evening of free entertainment as your fellow community members present fast-paced five-minute presentations on their ideas, hobbies, travels, interests, passions and curiosities. Ignite begins at 7:30 pm at the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast (Backyard patio, 820 East Main). Beverages will be available. Check ignitemontrose.org for a list of topics and presenters.
Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast
07:30 PM - 10:41 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ignite Montrose
(970) 209-2175
ignitemontrose@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ajanik@gmx.com
Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast
820 East MainMontrose, Colorado 81401
970 249 2886