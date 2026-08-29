© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Let Them Eat Cake

Let Them Eat Cake

Join us for a sweet community fundraiser benefitting Shepherd's Hand and our church's Women's Union. Registration opens at 1:30 pm and the cake party begins at 2:00 pm. Bring a cake (homemade or store-bought), a cake server and a $5 donation. You will join in a timed selection round with others and will leave with a pizza box full of sweet treats!

Hillcrest Congregational UCC Church
$5 donation at door
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Hillcrest Congregational UCC Church
611 S. Hillcrest Drive
Montrose, Colorado 81401
7203011942
izzokm@msn.com
https://www.montroseucc.org