Meet Our Midwives and Tour the Family Center
Meet Our Midwives and Tour the Family Center
Come meet our midwives, tour the Family Center, and learn more about the personalized care and support available throughout pregnancy, birth, and beyond.
When: Second Saturday of every month, 8 to 10 a.m.
Where: MRH Family Center, Second Floor
800 S. 3rd Street, Montrose, CO 81401
No appointment necessary
Hospital tours available
Coffee and donuts provided
For more information, call 970-240-7272 or visit montrosehealth.com/familycenter.
Montrose Regional Health Family Center
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM, every 12 months on Saturday through Dec 31, 2027.
Montrose Regional Health Family Center
800 S 3rd StMontrose, Colorado 81401-4212
9702522531