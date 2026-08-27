Meet Our Midwives and Tour the Family Center

Come meet our midwives, tour the Family Center, and learn more about the personalized care and support available throughout pregnancy, birth, and beyond.

When: Second Saturday of every month, 8 to 10 a.m.

Where: MRH Family Center, Second Floor

800 S. 3rd Street, Montrose, CO 81401

No appointment necessary

Hospital tours available

Coffee and donuts provided

For more information, call 970-240-7272 or visit montrosehealth.com/familycenter.