Membership Drive Soirée with Citizens for a Healthy Community
Membership Drive Soirée with Citizens for a Healthy Community
Citizens for a Healthy Community
Join us for a special evening and immersive journey from our mountain watersheds to the North Fork Valley floor. Experience the intersection of art and science and how CHC protects our air, water and foodsheds from irreparable harm.
*Taste of the North Fork with Chef Lauren Blair
* Learn about lease sales, development, watchdogging, community organizing, legal and policy advocacy
* Learn about the right to a healthy environment constitutional amendment
*Bring a friend. We invite members to bring one friend interested in CHC for free.
September 18, 2026 5-7 pm
Make your reservations now as this will fill up quickly. RSVP by 10 September 2026
$35 per person
Includes glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage
Proceeds support
Citizens for a Healthy
Community
Please RSVP here by
September 10:
https://bit.ly/2026CHCFallSoiree