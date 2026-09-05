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Membership Drive Soirée with Citizens for a Healthy Community

Membership Drive Soirée with Citizens for a Healthy Community

Citizens for a Healthy Community

Join us for a special evening and immersive journey from our mountain watersheds to the North Fork Valley floor. Experience the intersection of art and science and how CHC protects our air, water and foodsheds from irreparable harm.

*Taste of the North Fork with Chef Lauren Blair
* Learn about lease sales, development, watchdogging, community organizing, legal and policy advocacy
* Learn about the right to a healthy environment constitutional amendment
*Bring a friend. We invite members to bring one friend interested in CHC for free.

September 18, 2026 5-7 pm

Make your reservations now as this will fill up quickly. RSVP by 10 September 2026


$35 per person
Includes glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage

Proceeds support
Citizens for a Healthy
Community

Please RSVP here by
September 10:
https://bit.ly/2026CHCFallSoiree

Wisehart Springs Inn
$35
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Wisehart Springs Inn
39508 Pitkin Rd
Paonia, Colorado 81428