Monthly Veteran’s Coffee at the Sherbino

MONTHLY WELCOME HOME ALLIANCE VETERAN’S COFFEE @ THE SHERBINO

Every Branch. Every Era. Every Ability. Offering coffee, donuts and camaraderie. Mike Trickey and April Heard will be there bringing information to you on topics such as: Navigating the VA, Housing, Jobs, Volunteer Opportunities, community resources, VA benefits, recreation and mental health. For more information or to offer support (products or monetary), call 970-765-2210 or visit https://www.whafv.org/