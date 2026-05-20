Monthly Veteran’s Coffee at the Sherbino
Monthly Veteran’s Coffee at the Sherbino
MONTHLY WELCOME HOME ALLIANCE VETERAN’S COFFEE @ THE SHERBINO
Every Branch. Every Era. Every Ability. Offering coffee, donuts and camaraderie. Mike Trickey and April Heard will be there bringing information to you on topics such as: Navigating the VA, Housing, Jobs, Volunteer Opportunities, community resources, VA benefits, recreation and mental health. For more information or to offer support (products or monetary), call 970-765-2210 or visit https://www.whafv.org/
The Sherbino
Free for all Veterans
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
The Sherbino
604 & 610 Clinton StreetRidgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org