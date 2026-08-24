Ouray Made's Music and Makers Fest 2026

Join us for our annual Music and Makers Fest, a celebration of creativity and music surrounded by the breathtaking mountain views at Fellin Park in Ouray, CO! We have a fantastic live music line up, food vendors, an art market featuring local and regional makers, as well as a beer tent!

Event Highlights:

Live Music -

10:30 AM - Apes Nova

12:30 PM - Red Mountain Revival

2:30 PM - The Sweet Lillies

4:30 PM - Cousin Curtiss

Artisan Market: Featuring handmade from local and regional makers.

Food Truck Alley: Explore a variety of delicious foods from local food trucks.

Beer Tent: Grab a refreshment from the MAMS beer tent. We'll have a variety of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages available!

Ye Old Sign Auction: Participate in a unique auction featuring the vintage signs from the Ouray Hot Springs pool, perfect for collectors and enthusiasts!

Details:

Date - September 6, 2026

Time - 10am to 6pm

Location - Fellin Park in Ouray, CO 81427

See you there!

Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate local creativity. Bring your friends and family to experience Ouray Made's Music and Makers Fest!

Email us for more details at ouraymade@gmail.com