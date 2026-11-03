Noel Night Gift to the Community! THE HIP SNACKS - Live at The Sherbino

December 4 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Doors: 8 || Show: 8:30 || $ entry by donation || Made possible with support from Ouray County Performing Arts Guild and generous community members

Setting: Standing

Noel Night – Free Show! Featuring The Hip Snacks

The Ouray County Performing Arts Guild and The Sherbino’s annual gift to the community returns this Noel Night with a free, feel-good evening of live music featuring Denver-based rock-n-soul powerhouse The Hip Snacks.

Blending soul, rock, pop, jam, and hip-hop influences, The Hip Snacks have built a reputation for high-energy performances driven by fiery guitar work, irresistible grooves, and the towering vocals of lead singer Kara Durante. Fresh from their second national tour and the release of their new album, Out On A Limb, the six-piece band is quickly moving from Colorado favorite to a must-see act on stages across the country.

Come celebrate the season, gather with friends, and experience a band that knows how to get a room moving. Admission is free as our holiday gift to the community, with donations gratefully accepted to help the Sherbino continue presenting live music and community programming throughout the year.

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.