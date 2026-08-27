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OKTOBERFEST

OKTOBERFEST

2026 Paonia Uninted Brewing Co Oktoberfest!

DJ Laterhoser kicks it off at 1:00 followed up Live Polka at 4:00

We'll be serving up Delicious German inspired food and you can look forward to classic and seasonal german style beers!

Lederhosen Welcome .... Prost!

Paonia United Brewing Co.
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Paonia Untied Brewing Company
chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com
www.paoniabrew.com

Artist Group Info

DJ Laterhoser
Paonia United Brewing Co.
201 1st st Paonia, CO 81428
Paonia , Colorado 81428
https://paoniaunitedbrew.com/