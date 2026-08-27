OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
2026 Paonia Uninted Brewing Co Oktoberfest!
DJ Laterhoser kicks it off at 1:00 followed up Live Polka at 4:00
We'll be serving up Delicious German inspired food and you can look forward to classic and seasonal german style beers!
Lederhosen Welcome .... Prost!
Paonia United Brewing Co.
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Paonia Untied Brewing Company
chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
DJ Laterhoser
Paonia United Brewing Co.
201 1st st Paonia, CO 81428Paonia , Colorado 81428