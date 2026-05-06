Our Wonderful World of Native Plants
Our Wonderful World of Native Plants
Join Colorado Native Plant Master Mary Menz on a stroll through our Native Garden to learn about the importance of native plants and how people and other creatures use them – then play Plant Bingo!
For kids ages 3 to 12 with an adult. Free and open to the public.
Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion DrMontrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org