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Our Wonderful World of Native Plants

Our Wonderful World of Native Plants

Join Colorado Native Plant Master Mary Menz on a stroll through our Native Garden to learn about the importance of native plants and how people and other creatures use them – then play Plant Bingo!

For kids ages 3 to 12 with an adult. Free and open to the public.

Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
www.montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion Dr
Montrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org
www.montrosegardens.org