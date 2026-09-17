Palisade Open Studio Tour

Spend a fall weekend exploring Palisade’s creative community during the Palisade Open Studio Tour, October 10–11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by Palisade Art Lovers, this free, self-guided tour invites visitors inside local artists’ studios throughout the Palisade area. Meet the artists, see where and how their work is created, watch demonstrations, view works in progress, and shop original art directly from the artists.

Participating artists represent a variety of media, including painting, photography, woodworking, glass, fiber art, mixed media, and more. Visitors can create their own route and explore the studios at their own pace.

Dates: Saturday–Sunday, October 10–11, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Artist studios throughout Palisade, Colorado 81526

Admission: Free

For participating artists, studio locations, and tour information, visit PalisadeArtLovers.org