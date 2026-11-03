Paonia Friends' Holiday Book Sale

Paonia Friends of Library is hosting a holiday book sale for adults and kids at the Paonia Library Community Room and Book Barn.

Stock up on gifts for all ages and cozy winter reads--all while helping to raise money for the Paonia Library. Grab your tote bag, bring your friends, and browse through our fantastic collection of gently used books.

All books are sold by donation!

For additional information, call the Paonia Library at 970-399-7881.