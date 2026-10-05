Paonia PORCHFEST!
Paonia PORCHFEST!
A group of musical misfits from the mountains of Colorado and beyond are descending upon the small town of Paonia for the first ever Paonia Porchfest. The day will be a musical adventure, roaming down the autumn colors of town streets, through backyards and alleyways.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair for hanging and your walking/dancing shoes for full enjoyment of this one day fest. The fest route is also bike able.
Musical acts include:
Pink Lady Monster - Post-punk
King Orchard - Folk/Roots
Rai Omri & Jon Hickam - Murder ballads
Crystal Creek Band - Folk/Rock/Americana
Guelo - Alt-ambient
Penelope Thornton - Folk
Brittney Paul - Paonia rapper
Lunar Mansions - Witches singing
Sell Farm - Industrial
Follow us on Instagram for more information on line up and venue locations, or stop by Lore Cacao on the day of the fest to receive a map. https://www.instagram.com/porchfestpaonia/