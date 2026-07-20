© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perseid Meteor Watch and Stargazing at TOP of the Pines

Perseid Meteor Watch and Stargazing at TOP of the Pines

This is a free community event which will provide excellent Perseids Meteor viewing (weather permitting). Val Swarc will provide a short orientation in the Pavilion at 9:00 pm.

This event is co-sponsored by ROCC, TOP and the Colorado West Land Trust. Lawn chairs, a jacket, bug repellent, binoculars, snacks and a red light are recommended.

TOP of the Pines
09:00 PM - 05:00 AM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TOP of the Pines, ROCC, Colorado Land Trust
9703180790
info@topofthepines.org
topofthepines.org

Artist Group Info

Mother Nature
mountainwally@gmail.com
TOP of the Pines
1035 Highland Drive
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
9703180790
info@topofthepines.org
topofthepines.org