Perseid Meteor Watch and Stargazing at TOP of the Pines
Perseid Meteor Watch and Stargazing at TOP of the Pines
This is a free community event which will provide excellent Perseids Meteor viewing (weather permitting). Val Swarc will provide a short orientation in the Pavilion at 9:00 pm.
This event is co-sponsored by ROCC, TOP and the Colorado West Land Trust. Lawn chairs, a jacket, bug repellent, binoculars, snacks and a red light are recommended.
TOP of the Pines
09:00 PM - 05:00 AM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
TOP of the Pines, ROCC, Colorado Land Trust
9703180790
info@topofthepines.org
Artist Group Info
Mother Nature
mountainwally@gmail.com
TOP of the Pines
1035 Highland DriveRidgway, Colorado 81432
9703180790
info@topofthepines.org