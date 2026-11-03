Pie it Forward Open House

The idea is simple: Everyone deserves a little pie and a little company on Thanksgiving.

The Lab will be open throughout the day, welcoming anyone who would enjoy a slice of pie, a warm beverage, and some friendly conversation. Whether you're looking for a place to stop between holiday gatherings, spending the day on your own, or simply in the mood for a little extra Thanksgiving cheer, there's a seat at the table for you.

Community members are also invited to Pie it Forward by donating a pie for the day. Pies can be dropped off at The Lab during the week leading up to Thanksgiving, helping ensure there's plenty to share with neighbors and visitors throughout the day.

For those who would prefer to contribute in another way, online donations are welcome through The B-Sister Project at theb-sisters.com/funding.

Pie it Forward is about more than dessert. It's about making room for one another, sharing what we can, and creating a little community warmth during the holidays. No invitation, reservation, or contribution is necessary to stop by. Just come as you are.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Pie it Forward Day Thanksgiving Open House

When: Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Lab, Cedaredge, Colorado

Pie Donations: Drop off at The Lab during the week before Thanksgiving

Online Donations: theb-sisters.com/funding