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Playshop

Playshop

Kids create and perform short plays for each other with realistic animal puppets. Low stakes fun! FREE. Tues - Fri

First session: 9:00 to 12:00. Second session: 1:00- 4:00 at NFSIS school in Paonia.
Come one come all to PLAYSHOP.

NFSIS, north fork school of integrated studies, paonia
FREE
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 16, 2026.

Event Supported By

Arts for All
4154898051
artsforallnf@gmail.com
thelearningcouncil.org/arts-for-all

Artist Group Info

M.young
mayyyoung@yahoo.com
None
NFSIS, north fork school of integrated studies, paonia
430 Box Elder Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
none
mayyyoung@yahoo.com
One