Playshop
Playshop
Kids create and perform short plays for each other with realistic animal puppets. Low stakes fun! FREE. Tues - Fri
First session: 9:00 to 12:00. Second session: 1:00- 4:00 at NFSIS school in Paonia.
Come one come all to PLAYSHOP.
NFSIS, north fork school of integrated studies, paonia
FREE
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Arts for All
4154898051
artsforallnf@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
M.young
mayyyoung@yahoo.com
NFSIS, north fork school of integrated studies, paonia
430 Box Elder Ave.Paonia, Colorado 81428
none
mayyyoung@yahoo.com