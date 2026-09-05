Publishing Your Book - A Speaker's Panel Discussion

THINKING ABOUT PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Have you written a book—or have a story, idea, or collection of artwork waiting to become one? Join us for an engaging Panel Discussion: Publishing Your Book at

Arts on Main!

📖 Thursday, September 24th at 7:00 PM

Our panel features artist and retired school teacher Denise Theobald and author and former Delta County Museum director Jim Wetzel, who will share their knowledge and experiences navigating the world of publishing.

Discover the ins and outs of multiple publishing methods, from self-publishing to commercial publishing, and learn what options might be right for your project. Whether you’re just beginning to explore the idea of publishing or already have a manuscript in hand, come learn, ask questions, and get inspired to take the next step!

Come curious. Leave inspired—and maybe one step closer to seeing your name on a book cover!

