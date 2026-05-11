Join the North Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce for an evening of connection, conversation, and community at the Quarterly Business After Hours Networking Event!

Generously hosted by The Barn at Hawk Ranch in Crawford, this gathering is a wonderful opportunity to build relationships, strengthen local partnerships, and support our vibrant North Fork Valley business community.

🗓 Thursday, June 25

🕔 5:00–7:00 PM

📍 The Barn at Hawk Ranch

43440 Cottonwood Creek Road, Crawford

Enjoy delicious food, wine, and relaxed networking at a beautiful new venue in Crawford. Whether you’re a longtime Chamber member, a new business owner, or simply interested in connecting with other professionals in the valley, all are welcome.

Bring your business cards, invite a friend, and come ready to mingle. We look forward to seeing you there!