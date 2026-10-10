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Redlands Mesa Grange Benefit Concert

Redlands Mesa Grange Benefit Concert

The North Fork Valley GUITAR CLUB will be performing to Benefit the Redlands Mesa, Grange on Sunday, October 25 from 4 to 6:30 PM. A $10 donation is suggested with all proceeds going to the Grange. Come up and help support our Grange in a spirit of friendship and song!

Redlands Mesa Grange
$10 suggested donation
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Redlands Mesa Grange
3034191532
joanhollinz@gmail.com
https://redlandsmesagrange.weebly.com/

Artist Group Info

Paul Frazier
paulalanfrazier@gmail.com
Redlands Mesa Grange
27953 Redlands Mesa Road
Hotchkiss, Colorado 81419
3034191532
joanhollinz@gmail.com
https://redlandsmesagrange.weebly.com/