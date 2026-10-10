Redlands Mesa Grange Benefit Concert
Redlands Mesa Grange Benefit Concert
The North Fork Valley GUITAR CLUB will be performing to Benefit the Redlands Mesa, Grange on Sunday, October 25 from 4 to 6:30 PM. A $10 donation is suggested with all proceeds going to the Grange. Come up and help support our Grange in a spirit of friendship and song!
Redlands Mesa Grange
$10 suggested donation
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Redlands Mesa Grange
3034191532
joanhollinz@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Paul Frazier
paulalanfrazier@gmail.com
Redlands Mesa Grange
27953 Redlands Mesa RoadHotchkiss, Colorado 81419
3034191532
joanhollinz@gmail.com