Ridgway 1K - Rally Thru The Alley

October 4 @ 12:15 pm – 1:30 pm

Ridgway 1K ~ Rally Through The Alley: Colorado’s Most Entertaining Fun Run

🗓 Event Date: October 4, 2026

⏰ In-person Registration Opens: 12:15 PM

🏁 Race Starts: 12:45 PM

📣 Last Call for Runners: 1:15 PM (all runners must be checked-in by 1:15 pm).

📍 Downtown Ridgway, Colorado

Join the most hilarious costumed fun run in Colorado!

The Ridgway 1K Rally Through The Alley is a family-friendly, costume-themed, 1K race in downtown Ridgway. But don’t be fooled—this 6-block, downhill “race” is all about fun, food, and funky vibes, not speed.

🎉 Why It’s a Must-Do Event:

Open to all ages and fitness levels

Costumes are encouraged (and rewarded!)

8 unique aid stations featuring outrageous snacks like bacon, donuts, and hot dogs

The race ends with live music in Hartwell Park

Add-on available: Access to the San Juan Oktoberfest, a regional craft beer, wine, and cider tasting festival

💡 Pro Tip: In the Ridgway 1K, if you’re first… you’re last! This is about taking your time and soaking in the fun.

Perfect for:

Visitors looking for a fun fall festival in Colorado

Families seeking a kid-friendly running event

Adults who love craft beer and quirky races

Runners who don’t run, but love a good party in costume

This is a fundraiser supporting arts and culture through two local nonprofit organizations: Weehawken Creative Arts and The Sherbino Theater.

🎟 Learn more or register now at 👉 ridgway1k.com