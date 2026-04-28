Ridgway 1K - Rally Thru The Alley
Ridgway 1K - Rally Thru The Alley
October 4 @ 12:15 pm – 1:30 pm
Ridgway 1K ~ Rally Through The Alley: Colorado’s Most Entertaining Fun Run
🗓 Event Date: October 4, 2026
⏰ In-person Registration Opens: 12:15 PM
🏁 Race Starts: 12:45 PM
📣 Last Call for Runners: 1:15 PM (all runners must be checked-in by 1:15 pm).
📍 Downtown Ridgway, Colorado
Join the most hilarious costumed fun run in Colorado!
The Ridgway 1K Rally Through The Alley is a family-friendly, costume-themed, 1K race in downtown Ridgway. But don’t be fooled—this 6-block, downhill “race” is all about fun, food, and funky vibes, not speed.
🎉 Why It’s a Must-Do Event:
Open to all ages and fitness levels
Costumes are encouraged (and rewarded!)
8 unique aid stations featuring outrageous snacks like bacon, donuts, and hot dogs
The race ends with live music in Hartwell Park
Add-on available: Access to the San Juan Oktoberfest, a regional craft beer, wine, and cider tasting festival
💡 Pro Tip: In the Ridgway 1K, if you’re first… you’re last! This is about taking your time and soaking in the fun.
Perfect for:
Visitors looking for a fun fall festival in Colorado
Families seeking a kid-friendly running event
Adults who love craft beer and quirky races
Runners who don’t run, but love a good party in costume
This is a fundraiser supporting arts and culture through two local nonprofit organizations: Weehawken Creative Arts and The Sherbino Theater.
🎟 Learn more or register now at 👉 ridgway1k.com