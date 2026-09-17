Robidoux Music Series Presents: The Ordinary Two

Immediately following our 3rd Annual Campfire Cookoff, and amidst our annual Autumn Encampment., Friends of Fort Uncompahgre in Delta present on stage The Ordinary Two: Guitarist Jim Disner, who has shared the stage with jazz greats like Stanley Jordan and Ron Miles, joins his wife, vocalist Tanya Disner, in laid-back, acoustic, indie-pop, with a lot of jazz flavor and sweet vocal harmonies.

Jim fell in love with Tanya when he first heard her sing. Sultry vocals and fancy fretwork spin tales of life, love and the open road. Theirs is a unique Alternative/Folk/Jazz blend of simultaneously humorous, inspiring, and mournful original songs - along with some unexpected covers.

Come experience a lovely evening under the stars with live music and the smell of campfires. The stage area will open at 6:00 PM. Or, consider making it a full day of frontier fun for the whole family starting at noon. During the cook-off, tour the fort and visit with the Mountain men and women who reenact the fur trade era. Maybe test your skill competing in Tomahawk throwing or the Frying pan toss! Donations are accepted and used to support the efforts of Friends of Fort Uncompahgre, an all volunteer non-profit group dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of Fort Uncompahgre in the 1830's.