Rocky Horror Picture Show - Live Shadow Cast Edition (Sunday Matinee)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — Shadow Cast Edition

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday Performances: Doors: 7:30pm || Show: 8:00pm (Oct. 22-24)

Sunday Matinee: Doors: 2:30pm || Show: 3:00pm (Oct. 25)

Ages 18+

Directed by Erin Cawley

Tickets: $15 + $15 required prop/supply fee

Don’t dream it… be it.

Get ready to do the Time Warp again as The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Sherbino in full shadow-cast style!

Part movie screening, part live theater, and completely outrageous, this cult-classic experience features a live local cast performing along with the film on stage—lip-syncing, dancing, and bringing your favorite characters and scenes to life right in front of the screen.

And at Rocky Horror, the audience isn’t just watching. You’re part of the show.

Expect callbacks, singing, dancing, props, costumes, plenty of camp, and the wonderfully chaotic audience participation that has made Rocky Horror a theatrical tradition for generations.

What Is a Shadow Cast?

While The Rocky Horror Picture Show plays on the big screen, a costumed cast performs the movie live on stage, mirroring the action, lip-syncing the dialogue and songs, and adding another wonderfully ridiculous layer to the experience.

Meanwhile, the audience joins in with traditional callbacks, songs, the infamous Time Warp, and interactive props used at key moments throughout the film.

Never been to Rocky Horror before? Perfect. No previous experience—or memorization of 50 years’ worth of callbacks—is required. We’ll help you know when it’s time to participate.

Your Rocky Horror Experience

LIVE SHADOW CAST

A local cast takes the stage alongside the film. Stay tuned—we’ll be announcing the cast lineup soon.

AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Shout the callbacks. Sing along. Dance the Time Warp. Rocky Horror is meant to be experienced, not quietly observed.

PROP KIT INCLUDED

Every guest will receive a curated Rocky Horror participation kit as part of the required $15 supply fee, with venue-approved props for use during specific moments in the show. Think newspapers in the rain, lights during “There’s a Light,” rubber gloves in the lab, and more.

Please follow our house rules for props so we can protect the theater, performers, audience—and, importantly, the screen. Any supplemental props brought from home must also be venue-approved.

COSTUMES HIGHLY ENCOURAGED

Come as your favorite character, build your own gloriously weird creation, or simply dress for a night at the Frankenstein Place. Guests who arrive in costume will receive a special drink-discount coupon at the door.

First-Timers Welcome

If you’ve never experienced Rocky Horror with a shadow cast, this is your chance.

You don’t need to know the callbacks.

You don’t need to know when to use the props.

You don’t even need to know how to do the Time Warp.

We’ll show you.

Seasoned Rocky Horror veterans, meanwhile… you already know what to do.

Grab your friends, plan your costumes, and prepare for four performances of wonderfully weird, wildly interactive Rocky Horror chaos at the Sherbino.

So come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab…

Thursday–Saturday, October 22–24

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 25

Doors: 2:30 PM | Show: 3:00pm

Ages 18+ | Tickets: $15 + $15 required prop/supply fee

“Don’t dream it. Be it.” rules and provide a recommended prop list so everyone (and our screen!) stays happy. First-timers don’t need to know anything in advance—we’ll guide you!