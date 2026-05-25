Rollans Park Cleanup

Come help clean up Rollans Park in Ridgway and be treated with a breakfast burrito and conversation with UWP staff and board members. UWP has adopted this important park that protects and provides access to the Uncompahgre River. We make an annual effort through the Adopt-a-Park Program to pick up litter and branches and do other maintenance around the park.

This event is supported by the Town of Ridgway.

Please email tanya@uncompahgrewatershed.org to sign up!