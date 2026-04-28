October 4 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

San Juan Oktoberfest

Sunday, October 4, 2026 | Hartwell Park | Ridgway, Colorado

There’s nothing quite like Ridgway in early October — bright blue skies, golden aspens and cottonwoods glowing on the hillsides, and the irresistible scent of bratwursts sizzling in Hartwell Park. That can only mean one thing: Oktoberfest has arrived!

This year marks the inaugural San Juan Oktoberfest, happening Sunday, October 4, immediately following the wildly fun Ridgway 1K Rally Through the Alley. After the costumes, laughter, and downhill dash through town, the celebration continues in the park with a festival that blends Austrian tradition with Rocky Mountain charm.

Picture lederhosen and dirndls, frothy steins clinking together, live music filling the autumn air, and kids laughing just as much as the adults. It’s the perfect way to send off summer and welcome the golden days of fall in the quirky mountain town we all love: Ridgway.

Grab Your Stein & Drinks

Planning ahead? Pre-purchase a commemorative Oktoberfest stein and pick it up at Will Call in Hartwell Park.

Each 2026 San Juan Oktoberfest stein includes one complimentary beer fill, and additional pours can be redeemed with two drink tickets or two punches on your card.

Online stein sales end September 1.

Need more drinks during the day?

Additional drink tickets and 6-Drink Punch Cards will be available for purchase on-site.

We’ll be pouring a festive selection of Oktoberfest-style beers from breweries across Colorado, along with regular pours served in standard event cups.

Competitions Worth Watching (or Entering!)

Think you’ve got what it takes to win festival glory? Sign up on-site for one of our Oktoberfest competitions:

• Stein Hoisting Contest

• Best Dressed Contest (lederhosen and dirndls encouraged!)

• Pretzel Toss

• Chicken Dance-Off

• Kids Games & Activities

We’re especially excited to partner with Voyager Youth Program, who will be hosting Pumpkinpalooza alongside the festival — a fun-filled kids’ area featuring games, prizes, pumpkin painting, and more.

Competition sign-ups open at 1:30 PM on a first-come, first-served basis and close 10 minutes before each contest begins.

Even if you’re just cheering from the sidelines, the crowd energy should make every competition a blast.

Prost & Dance the Day Away

Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without great music. Our lineup will feature live bands delivering a mix of traditional Austrian festival sounds and high-energy favorites that will keep the park lively all afternoon.

So grab a stein, pull up a bench, and dance, toast, and celebrate the season.

Prost!

Rules & Regulations

To help keep San Juan Oktoberfest safe and enjoyable for everyone, please note the following:

• No Outside Alcohol

San Juan Oktoberfest operates under a special event liquor license, so outside alcohol is not permitted.

• Please Drink Responsibly

Help us keep the event fun, friendly, and safe for all attendees.

🎟 Learn more or register now at 👉 ridgway1k.com