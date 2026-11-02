San Juan Weavers Guild 48th Annual Show and Sale
San Juan Weavers Guild 48th Annual Show and Sale
The San Juan Weavers Guild welcomes the public to its 48th annual Show & Sale
Saturday, November 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta
Rd., Montrose. Admission is free, and the one-day event includes an educational exhibit
as well as demonstrations of weaving and spinning throughout the day. A vast selection
of handwoven, handspun, and felted items made by guild members will be for sale. The
facility is wheelchair-accessible and provides on-site parking.
The weavers’ sale takes place during the museum’s celebration of Native American
Heritage Month, and Native American vendors will offer hand-crafted jewelry and other
items. Starting November 20, Navajo rugs will be on sale to benefit traditional Navajo
weavers in conjunction with the Adopt A Native Elder program.
Consult the guild’s website, www.sanjuanweavers.org for additional information about
the guild and its annual sale.