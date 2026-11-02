San Juan Weavers Guild 48th Annual Show and Sale

The San Juan Weavers Guild welcomes the public to its 48th annual Show & Sale

Saturday, November 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta

Rd., Montrose. Admission is free, and the one-day event includes an educational exhibit

as well as demonstrations of weaving and spinning throughout the day. A vast selection

of handwoven, handspun, and felted items made by guild members will be for sale. The

facility is wheelchair-accessible and provides on-site parking.

The weavers’ sale takes place during the museum’s celebration of Native American

Heritage Month, and Native American vendors will offer hand-crafted jewelry and other

items. Starting November 20, Navajo rugs will be on sale to benefit traditional Navajo

weavers in conjunction with the Adopt A Native Elder program.

Consult the guild’s website, www.sanjuanweavers.org for additional information about

the guild and its annual sale.