Seed Saving with Lance Swigart @ Hotchkiss Library

Learn how to save seeds from your garden with Lance Swigart!

You may have heard Lance on KVNF's As the Worm Turns radio show. Lance specializes in growing heirloom open-pollinated plants, and he notes that seed saving is relatively easy--just another step in the gardening world.

This program covers both the importance and the basics of seed saving, including how to select, collect, process, and store seeds for future gardens. Lance will discuss some of the finer details of pollinating including which plants cross-pollinate, which ones need wind or insects, and which ones are temperature-specific. Participants will have an opportunity to learn practical gardening skills, ask questions, and connect with other local gardeners.

This program is open to adults of all experience levels, from beginning gardeners to experienced growers.