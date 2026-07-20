Seeing Another Side: A Contemporary & Modern Exhibition Invitational

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS!

Arts On Main Presents our next Invitational, "Seeing Another Side," a Contemporary & Modern Exhibition. Artists are invited to submit original works of art for our upcoming Contemporary and Modern Art Exhibition; a dynamic showcase celebrating innovation, creativity, and artistic expression.

We welcome submissions across a wide range of media from emerging and established artists whose work reflects the diverse perspectives and evolving language of contemporary art. Join us in presenting bold ideas, fresh voices, and compelling visual experiences that inspire conversation and connect with audiences.

A $50 prize is awarded for each category, "Best of" each category: Painting, Drawing, Printmaking, Photography, Mixed Media, Sculpture, Ceramic, Fiber and Digital.

GOOGLE FORMS ONLINE LINK: https://forms.gle/tMmeyJ2ipuiAhrTg7

⋆ THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS AUGUST 8TH, 2026 ⋆

DETAILED BLOG: https://artsonmain.net/guardians-gallery-blog/f/aom-presents-seeing-another-side---contemporary-modern-show