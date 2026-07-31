Shakespeare in Norwood!

Wide Sky Arts Collective and Norwood Park & Rec present a No Holds Bard production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy "Love's Labors Lost" in the shaded Yard at The Livery in Norwood on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gates at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm. General admission seating plus a refreshing Bard’s Bar. Tickets available at the door for $8 each or $20 for a family of 3 or more.

Show goes on rain or shine.