Shakespeare in Norwood!
Shakespeare in Norwood!
Wide Sky Arts Collective and Norwood Park & Rec present a No Holds Bard production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy "Love's Labors Lost" in the shaded Yard at The Livery in Norwood on Tuesday, August 4th.
Gates at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm. General admission seating plus a refreshing Bard’s Bar. Tickets available at the door for $8 each or $20 for a family of 3 or more.
Show goes on rain or shine.
The Livery in Norwood
$8
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wide Sky Arts Collective and Norwood Park and Rec District
play@norwoodparkandrec.org
Artist Group Info
UpstART Theater / No Holds Bard
choptankgirl@gmail.com
The Livery in Norwood
1555 Summit StreetNorwood, Colorado 81423
play@norwoodparkandrec.org