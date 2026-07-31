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Shakespeare in Norwood!

Shakespeare in Norwood!

Wide Sky Arts Collective and Norwood Park & Rec present a No Holds Bard production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy "Love's Labors Lost" in the shaded Yard at The Livery in Norwood on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gates at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm. General admission seating plus a refreshing Bard’s Bar. Tickets available at the door for $8 each or $20 for a family of 3 or more.

Show goes on rain or shine.

The Livery in Norwood
$8
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wide Sky Arts Collective and Norwood Park and Rec District
play@norwoodparkandrec.org
http://wsacofnorwood.wix.com/wideskyarts

Artist Group Info

UpstART Theater / No Holds Bard
choptankgirl@gmail.com
The Livery in Norwood
1555 Summit Street
Norwood, Colorado 81423
play@norwoodparkandrec.org
https://norwoodparkandrec.org/the-livery/