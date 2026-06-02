SHIFTWAVE Information Session

NEW Wellness Technology at Wellspring Vitality:

Shiftwave combines full-body vibration, guided breathwork, audio immersion, and light sensory input to support you in regulating your nervous system. This chair is tremendously beneficial for relieving tension, enhancing performance, and improving sleep. It is known for rapid stress relief and touted for its efficacy in shifting your brain from fight or flight into a healing state. It is great for traumatic brain injuries, PTSD, and general stress.

Through an agreement with the VA, we will be operating a clinical trial, in addition to providing Shiftwave sessions to Veterans and First Responders for FREE! The general public will also be able to book sessions at a suggested donation. At this workshop, we will provide more information, including studies that SHIFTWAVE has conducted, answer questions, and allow one person to demo the chair. All participants will leave with 50% off their next session. Folks interested in the clinical trial or booking sessions can call wellspring vitality at (970) 872-9355.