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Social Media Savvy Workshop

Social Media Savvy Workshop

Become more social media savvy!

In this workshop, we will cover different social media platforms and their benefits with a focus on Facebook and Instagram, the different types of content (post, carousel, reel), how to create (good) content, best practices for each platform, how to use analytics, and more.

This is great for folks that have an account(s) and know how to post, but want to improve their skills and use of these platforms. Come learn how to get more out of your posts!

This class will be led by Anne Lee Foster who owns Foster Communications, a local marketing and communications firm. She manages all of the Creative Coalition's accounts, as well as the marketing for Mountain Harvest Festival.

North Forth Boardwalk
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

North Fork Valley Creative Coalition
nfvcreativecoalition@gmail.com
http://www.northforkcreative.org
North Forth Boardwalk
273 Hwy 92
Crawford , Colorado 81415
9709211036
management@northforkboardwalk.com
https://www.facebook.com/NorthForkBoardwalk/