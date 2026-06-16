Sound Bath with Ildi & Erick Ingraham
Sound Bath with Ildi & Erick Ingraham
This event will calm your nervous system with the peaceful sounds of singing bowls, chimes, gong and toning. The event starts with a synopsis of the current astrology, guides you into relaxation, then takes you into a deeply relaxed state where you can access higher consciousness.
Please bring whatever you need to comfortably lie down and stay warm.
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
$20 at the door
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every 12 months on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ildi Ingraham
603-554-7799
Artist Group Info
Ildi Ingraham
ildi@ildiingraham.com
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org