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Sound Bath with Ildi & Erick Ingraham

Sound Bath with Ildi & Erick Ingraham

This event will calm your nervous system with the peaceful sounds of singing bowls, chimes, gong and toning. The event starts with a synopsis of the current astrology, guides you into relaxation, then takes you into a deeply relaxed state where you can access higher consciousness.

Please bring whatever you need to comfortably lie down and stay warm.

Blue Sage Center for the Arts
$20 at the door
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every 12 months on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Ildi Ingraham
603-554-7799

Artist Group Info

Ildi Ingraham
ildi@ildiingraham.com
vibrationaldeephealing.com
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org
http://www.bluesage.org/