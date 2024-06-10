Southwest Fresh Fest
Southwest Fresh Fest
Join us for the 5th annual Southwest Fresh Fest at Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, CO!
Attendees and brewers alike can enjoy fresh hop and seasonal beers from across the region in a rad complimentary taster glass. There will also be a Pickin’ Party with two live bands, local food trucks, farm tours, and games… not to mention the panoramic views from the San Juan Mountains to the Grand Mesa.
Come out for the festivities and stay for the recreation, beauty, and good beers abound. Join the fun at Billy Goat Hop Farm and celebrate harvest at Southwest Fresh Fest.
Billy Goat Hop Farm
0-35
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Billy Goat Hop Farm
812-664-8597
billygoathopfarm@gmail.com
Billy Goat Hop Farm
67181 Trout Rd.Montrose, Colorado 81403
812-664-8597
billygoathopfarm@gmail.com