Join us for the 5th annual Southwest Fresh Fest at Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, CO!

Attendees and brewers alike can enjoy fresh hop and seasonal beers from across the region in a rad complimentary taster glass. There will also be a Pickin’ Party with two live bands, local food trucks, farm tours, and games… not to mention the panoramic views from the San Juan Mountains to the Grand Mesa.

Come out for the festivities and stay for the recreation, beauty, and good beers abound. Join the fun at Billy Goat Hop Farm and celebrate harvest at Southwest Fresh Fest.