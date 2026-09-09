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Spinning Demonstration by Sally Bridgham @ Hotchkiss Library

Spinning Demonstration by Sally Bridgham @ Hotchkiss Library

Sally Bridgham, local craftsperson and museum volunteer, will demonstrate the ancient art of spinning wool into yarn. Sally will discuss types of fiber, the history of spinning, how it works, and why! We will even have an antique spinning wheel on display, generously on loan from the Hotchkiss Crawford Historical Society. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and to create their own short piece of yarn to take with them.

Hotchkiss Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Society
(970) 872-3780
HCHS.mailing@gmail.com
hchsmuseum.org
Hotchkiss Library
149 E Main St
Hotchkiss, Colorado 81419
9703997781
https://deltalibraries.org/