Spoonies
Spoonies
Spoonies is a monthly gathering for those navigating chronic pain, neurological or physical conditions and the grift, isolation and advocacy that comes with it.
Find friendship, shared wisdom, trusted medical resources and practical tools for self-advocacy.
Caregivers welcome.
Wheelchair accessible.
Zoom options for homebound folks.
For more informations email JamieLCondron@gmail.com
The Hearth
12:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org