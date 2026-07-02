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Spoonies

Spoonies

Spoonies is a monthly gathering for those navigating chronic pain, neurological or physical conditions and the grift, isolation and advocacy that comes with it.

Find friendship, shared wisdom, trusted medical resources and practical tools for self-advocacy.

Caregivers welcome.
Wheelchair accessible.
Zoom options for homebound folks.

For more informations email JamieLCondron@gmail.com

The Hearth
12:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org