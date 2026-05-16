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Spoonies - A Chronic Illness Support Group

Spoonies - A Chronic Illness Support Group

A monthly gathering for those navigating chronic pain, neurological or physical conditions and the grief, isolation and advocacy that comes with it.

Find friendship, shared wisdom, trusted medical resources and practical tools for self-advocacy.

Caregivers welcome. Wheelchair accessible. Zoom options available for homebound folks.

People of ALL abilities welcome!

For more information: JamieLCondron@gmail.com

The Hearth
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org